WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour (LSCOL), now in its nineteenth year, starts in Waco on Saturday.

This event aims to educate Texans about the critical need for life-saving donations of blood, marrow, organ, and tissue. As organ recipients, donors, or family members of donor recipients, each cyclist on the twelve-person team has a reason to promote donation.

The cyclists will ride each day in honor of an individual residing in Texas who has been a donor or recipient of blood, marrow, stem cells, organs, tissues or for someone searching for a donor. At each event along the tour, the honoree’s story will be told by the rider who rode for them that day.

The tour also has a title honoree who will be recognized at each event. This year’s honoree is Trooper Chad Walker, who was killed in the line of duty, and was an organ donor.

The route for this tour will be:

May 7 – Kick-off event in Waco at 10:00 am at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Education Room

May 8 – Team rides to Jacksonville – no event

May 9 – Team rides into Nacogdoches at 3:30 pm at The Blood Center East Texas, located at 3520 N. University; Nacogdoches, TX

May 10 – Team rides into Trinity at 2:00 pm at Trinity High School, located at 500 Caroline Street; Trinity, TX

May 11 – Team rides into Brenham at 3:30 pm at Fireman’s Park, located at 901 N. Park Street; Brenham, TX

May 12 -Team rides into Austin at 3:30 pm at the Texas Department of Public Safety, located at 5805 N. Lamar; Austin

May 13 – Team rides into Temple at 1:30 pm at the Lake Belton High School, located at 9809 FM-2483; Temple, TX

For more information, you can visit http://lscol.com or contact the tour coordinator at 254-760-9311 or

LSCOL17@yahoo.com.