LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK/KFXK) – A Longview resident won a jackpot prize of $5 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The ticket was the last of three $5 million winning tickets.

The ticket was sold at a Valero gas station in Longview, located at 4532 U.S Highway 259.

According to a release from Texas Lottery Commission, the winner has elected to remain anonymous.

(Photo provided by the Texas Lottery Commission)

