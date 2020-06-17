Look inside $2.7 million Amarillo home with lazy river

AMARILLO, Texas — If you are looking to stay home and quarantine then this is a home to see.

Check out this $2.7 million Amarillo home that has its own backyard oasis.

This Amarillo home boasts a 70,000-gallon pool that features a lazy river, slide, waterfall, water features and a hot tub.

Outdoor living also includes a kitchen with a fridge, sink, gas grill and red egg smoker, and a large burner for shrimp boils or other types of cooking is included, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The two-story home has five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, plus one more full bath, a half bath and 7,190-square-feet of space.

Other amenities inside the home include a sonic ice machine, theater room, game room with a full bar, a wine room, and a wine cellar.

