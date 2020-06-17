Breaking News
Lubbock Health Department identifies several coronavirus exposure sites

Look inside $2.7 million Amarillo home with lazy river

State & Regional

by: KAMR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy HAR.com

AMARILLO, Texas — If you are looking to stay home and quarantine then this is a home to see.

Check out this $2.7 million Amarillo home that has its own backyard oasis.

This Amarillo home boasts a 70,000-gallon pool that features a lazy river, slide, waterfall, water features and a hot tub.

Outdoor living also includes a kitchen with a fridge, sink, gas grill and red egg smoker, and a large burner for shrimp boils or other types of cooking is included, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The two-story home has five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, plus one more full bath, a half bath and 7,190-square-feet of space.

Other amenities inside the home include a sonic ice machine, theater room, game room with a full bar, a wine room, and a wine cellar.

If you would like to know more information on the property, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar