Lordsburg firefighters resign en masse amid pay dispute

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters in a southwestern New Mexico city have resigned en masse following a pay dispute with the officials.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the entire volunteer department of Lordsburg resigned last week amid a fight over how the city was paying the department.

The city said Wednesday that the firefighters were required to fill out W-4 forms to report stipends paid to them by the city.

That’s a change from previous practice in which the chief would pay them and seek reimbursement from the city.

Lordsburg Finance Officer Martha Salas has said that previous practice did not conform with the law.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)