Lordsburg firefighters resign en masse amid pay dispute

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News)

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters in a southwestern New Mexico city have resigned en masse following a pay dispute with the officials.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the entire volunteer department of Lordsburg resigned last week amid a fight over how the city was paying the department.

The city said Wednesday that the firefighters were required to fill out W-4 forms to report stipends paid to them by the city.

That’s a change from previous practice in which the chief would pay them and seek reimbursement from the city.

Lordsburg Finance Officer Martha Salas has said that previous practice did not conform with the law.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar