HOUSTON (KIAH) — Matching all six numbers in the Lone Star State’s original lottery game is proving difficult these days.

Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing did not produce a winner, and now the jackpot is an estimated $66.75 million for the next drawing Saturday.

It has an estimated cash value of $41.1 million.

The numbers 6, 12, 29, 38, 50, and 54 were drawn Wednesday night.

Thirteen tickets matched five of the six numbers good for prizes of $2,505.

The prize was much higher — $12,505 — for the five tickets that included the Extra! add-on feature.

Paying an extra dollar for Extra! can increase non-jackpot prizes by up to $10,000.