Louisiana man accused of murdering 2 East Texans is first of 4 to have trial date set

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The man that prosecutors said they would try first in a double murder will face a jury next month.

Marlon Kelly, 23, of Bossier City, has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His trial will be at 9 a.m. on February 18 in the 123 District Court in Carthage.

Back on July 28, 2017, two people killed after a reported shooting at a trailer house.

Once officials arrived on scene, they found Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola County, and Shayla Carson, 18, of Waskom dead, and another victim alive.

Numerous shell casings were discovered on the ground in front of the trailer house. A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway of the residence in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

Kelly is one of four Bossier City men who have been charged in connection with this crime.

L to R: Cartrell Oshae Dewayne Williamson, Mose Dandrew Smith, Cordarius D’Shun Thompson

Also arrested in the case are Mose Dandrew Smith, Cartrell Oshae Dewayne Williamson and Cordarius D’Shun Thompson.

An original trial date for Williamson was set in October 2018, but judicial records indicate, that has since been cancelled.

Two of the suspects in the case, Smith and Kelly, face capital murder charges in the case and could get a death sentence if prosecutors decide to pursue it and they are convicted. Thompson and Williamson’s murder charges mean they do not face the death penalty if convicted.

Panola County officials expect Williamson’s trial to be one of the last in the case because they intend to try Kelly first, then Smith.

None of the other three men have trial dates set yet, according to judicial records.