(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Lovington, New Mexico man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Midland County Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred just east of Midland along Interstate 20, near South County Road 1150, around 3:50 p.m.

DPS said the driver of an eastbound semi-truck lost control of the vehicle, veered across the center median and went into the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The semi-truck then struck an SUV in a head-on collision.

Another semi-truck, traveling in the westbound lanes, was able to avoid the crash but was struck by debris.

DPS said the driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. He was identified as Granvil Lee Oden, 82, of Lovington, New Mexico.

The driver of the first semi-truck was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and later released.

DPS said the driver of the second semi-truck was not injured.