LOVINGTON, N.M. — T-Mobile announced Lovington would be one of 25 latest recipients of the Hometown Grant. The $50,000 grant will go toward revamping the art-deco style Lea Theatre.

A press release said Lea Theatre updates will include the building’s roof, electrical and plumbing.

“The City of Lovington would like to express its gratitude for the generous grant given to Lovington Main Street Corporation to assist in the renovation and re-opening of the Lea Theatre. Due to these strong partnerships with businesses like T-Mobile, small communities like the City of Lovington can keep thriving, growing, and moving forward,” said Lovington’s Mayor, Robbie Roberts.

The T-Mobile Hometown Grants program launched in April 2021 and is a program dedicated to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to community development projects, according to a press release.