SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Crews fighting the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history are trying to take advantage of several days of mild winds to gain control over a fire that had charred more than 450 square miles by Sunday.
Fire officials say the wildfire grew by about 14 square miles since Saturday night but now was at 36% containment, up from 27% previously.
It was originally forecast that winds would pick up Monday, but fire officials said that likely won’t happen until later in the week.
Nearly 2,000 firefighters were battling the 5-week-old fire that has already destroyed at least 473 structures including homes and other buildings.
