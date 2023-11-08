LUBBOCK, Texas — The man accused of robbing a Lubbock Family Dollar back in October has been indicted on federal charges connected to robberies in Amarillo and Lubbock, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The documents claimed Tommie Thomas, 55, used force, violence and intimidation to steal money from an employee at an Amarillo credit union in late September. Thomas was accused of assaulting the employee and placing their life in jeopardy by using “a dangerous weapon … that reasonably appeared to be a firearm.”

Less than two weeks later, Thomas robbed an employee at the Family Dollar located at 82nd Street and Avenue P. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Thomas told the employee he worked for “Lubbock Health and Safety” before placing a gun against the victim’s ribs and threatening to shoot the children in the store.

Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 and charged with Aggravated Robbery and drug possession. As of Wednesday, Thomas remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $85,000.