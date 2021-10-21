Lubbock man identified in train collision incident in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas– Officials identified a Lubbock man Thursday as the victim of a train collision incident reported in Taylor County Wednesday.

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock was identified as the victim, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

According to bigcountryhomepage.com, the incident occurred on the service road of Interstate 20 near County Road 385 in Merkel just before 10:30 a.m.

Daneshfar’s vehicle had broken down at the location, TCSO said. However, it was not known why he walked up to the train tracks.

The TCSO confirmed no foul play in the incident Wednesday, and added Thursday, Daneshfar’s death was “believed to be an accidental death.”