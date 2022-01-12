Lubbock man killed in early Wednesday morning crash north of Midland

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One man from Lubbock was killed and two others were injured in a 3-vehicle crash that took place early Wednesday morning in Martin County, Texas, according to a Texas DPS release. Martin County is north of Midland, Texas.

Ian Smith, 39, of Lubbock, Texas, was driving northbound on SH 349 when he crossed into opposite traffic lanes, colliding with another driver, Bobby Trew, 55, of Amarillo, Texas, according to DPS.

After the initial crash, a third driver, Joe Lopez, 77, of Odessa, Texas, was traveling north when he collided with Smith’s vehicle.

Smith was pronounced deceased, according to DPS. Trew was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in stable condition, and Lopez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in serious condition.