Lubbock man sent cyber stalking threats just minutes before he was arrested, now he’s charged with murder

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man charged for murder in a 2003 cold case was sending threatening messages only five minutes before he was arrested, according McLennan County officials who were quoted by fox44.com.

In January, McClennan County deputies along with Lubbock Police arrested Andy Castillo, 57, at his home in Lubbock after he was accused of cyberstalking at least five Waco-area real estate agents, according to officials.

Deputies said they found messages threatening sexual assault against women and children during their investigation. Castillo sent the messages to people in 10 different states and at least 20 cities.

Investigators believe the harassment took place for at least a year.

Castillo sent his most recent messages to people in San Francisco and New Orleans just five minutes before officers raided his home.

Additionally, deputies said Castillo sent threats to people in Amarillo, El Paso, Lubbock and San Antonio.