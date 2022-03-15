LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man who suffers from mental health issues was reported missing by his mother in Lufkin.

According to police, 22-year-old Javion Jones left his home on Lazy Oaks Street around 9 p.m. Monday just before the storms hit.

His mother said that initially, she was not concerned because he sometimes leaves but usually returns within 45 minutes. When he did not return, she reported him missing.

Jones’s mother believes he left on foot, but she’s not sure which direction he went. He has family in Wells and Nacogdoches, but he was not in either of the locations on Tuesday morning.

He is a Black man, 5’11”, 170 lbs. with a short fade haircut. He is clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow, gray and red writing on the front with skinny blue jeans, a blue beanie and tan Sketchers that look like HeyDudes.

If you see him or know of his location, please call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.