SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury found a man accused of killing three women at South Padre Island not guilty.

Yordi Barthelemy, of Kerens, Texas, was facing charges of capital murder of multiple persons, records show. On Friday, May 12, he was found not guilty, county officials told ValleyCentral.

Barthelemy was arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of Zulema Hernandez-Napoles, 47, Odalys Hernandez, 46, and Sandra Napoles, 65. According to police, the women were all from the same family.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 7, 2021 at a condo at the 1000 block of Padre Island Boulevard. Previous reports stated that Barthelemy initially fled the scene before notifying law enforcement of his location in an attempt to turn himself in. He was then arrested in Port Isabel.

On Dec. 10, 2021, Barthelemy entered a plea of not guilty. Reports stated that Barthelemy claimed self-defense.

Later that month, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office issued an intent to seek the death penalty against Barthelemy, if he was found guilty.

In September 2022, the state issued a notice they would no longer seek the death penalty, records show.

Officials say Barthelemy is from Kerens, Texas, a small town in Northeast Texas. Two of the women were from Katy, Texas, and the other was also from Kerens.