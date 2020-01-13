Man accused of kissing 9-year-old girl, attacks bystanders trying to stop him

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Police arrested a man Thursday who was allegedly seen kissing an autistic 9-year-old girl in his truck in a Northwest Austin church parking lot. He also allegedly began punching people when he was confronted, according to police.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 4400 block of Duval Road for a call of a physical fight at a church. At the scene, officers found the suspect, Lanny Jenkins, 57, without a shirt and yelling at several people standing around him. Police say Jenkins had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

A witness told officers that she saw Jenkins in the back seat of a truck with a young girl sitting on his lap. She said Jenkins had his arms around the girl and was kissing her on the head. She told police the girl with Jenkins was autistic.

The witness said Jenkins told her to “go f— herself” before walking up to her and punching her in the face. She said Jenkins was very drunk but was knocked off her feet when hit.

Another person said she saw Jenkins hit the first witness before several others tried to restrain him as he attempted to pull the girl back into his truck.

The parent of the child told officers that Jenkins and the child did not know each other.

Jenkins was arrested and was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

(Information from KXAN.com)