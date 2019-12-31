Man accused of sharing revenge porn against 17-year-old ex-girlfriend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of posting revenge porn of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend when she was 16.

According to the warrant, Taveon Glasco, 19, posted intimate photos of the victim online after the two had a heated argument where the victim says he called her offensive names and made hurtful accusations.

Police say Glasco posted the nude photos from when the couple were together to his Instagram and Snapchat stories — which were available to view by any of his followers — in addition to sending them privately via Facebook Messenger and text messages.

Once they were alerted by the victim’s father, police investigated Glasco’s social media accounts, ultimately finding, they say, digital evidence of the accusations, including the same photos the victim had sent to her from friends and witnesses.

Additionally, police say Glasco posted what appeared to be a threat referencing the incident to his Facebook page, saying: “Hoes love to play with me until I send yo moms yo nudes.”

Once arrested, Glasco will be charged with state-jail degree felony unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material. His bond will be set at $10,000 and he will not be able to contact the victim or use any social media platforms.