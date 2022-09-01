HOBBS, N.M. — A man was arrested in Hobbs on Wednesday night for extreme cruelty to an animal and accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death, according to Hobbs police.
HPD said surveillance video showed 54-year-old Felix Pena pick up a cat by the neck and strangle it.
“The cat could be seen struggling to break free from Pena’s grasp as Pena strangled it,” HPD said in a release.
After the cat died, Pena “picked up a nearby shovel, dug a hole and attempted to bury the cat in front of the victim’s property.”
The victim said the cat belonged to her 11-year-old daughter, Hobbs police said.
HPD said Pena has been arrested and charged 99 times for several charges in the past:
- Failure to Appear – 12x
- Traffic Violations – 6x
- Probation/Parole Violations – 4x
- Criminal Trespass – 34x
- Transfer or Receive Stolen Vehicle – 2x
- Driving on Revoked License – 3x
- Resisting Evading or Obstructing an Officer – 6x
- Concealing on Private Property – 3x
- Shoplifting – 8x
- Disorderly Conduct – 3x
- Criminal Damage to Property – 2x
- Breaking and Entering – 2x
- Burglary – 3x
- Attempt to Commit Felony – 3x
- Consume Alcohol in Public – 2x
- Driving Under the Influence – 1x
- Abuse of Aerosol Spray – 3x
- Battery – 1x
- Battery Upon a Peace Officer – 1x
As of Thursday, Pena was in the Lea County Detention Center.