HOBBS, N.M. — A man was arrested in Hobbs on Wednesday night for extreme cruelty to an animal and accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death, according to Hobbs police.

HPD said surveillance video showed 54-year-old Felix Pena pick up a cat by the neck and strangle it.

“The cat could be seen struggling to break free from Pena’s grasp as Pena strangled it,” HPD said in a release.

After the cat died, Pena “picked up a nearby shovel, dug a hole and attempted to bury the cat in front of the victim’s property.”

The victim said the cat belonged to her 11-year-old daughter, Hobbs police said.

HPD said Pena has been arrested and charged 99 times for several charges in the past:

Failure to Appear – 12x

Traffic Violations – 6x

Probation/Parole Violations – 4x

Criminal Trespass – 34x

Transfer or Receive Stolen Vehicle – 2x

Driving on Revoked License – 3x

Resisting Evading or Obstructing an Officer – 6x

Concealing on Private Property – 3x

Shoplifting – 8x

Disorderly Conduct – 3x

Criminal Damage to Property – 2x

Breaking and Entering – 2x

Burglary – 3x

Attempt to Commit Felony – 3x

Consume Alcohol in Public – 2x

Driving Under the Influence – 1x

Abuse of Aerosol Spray – 3x

Battery – 1x

Battery Upon a Peace Officer – 1x

As of Thursday, Pena was in the Lea County Detention Center.