Man admits to sexually abusing child in Brazos Co., faces 20 years in prison

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Tony Palmer, 41, was sentenced to 20 yeas in prison Wednesday for Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Contact after pleading guilty to both charges.

On May 23, 2016, a 14-year-old girl disclosed that Palmer had sexually abused her on multiple occasions, according to a statement from prosecutors. The child was interviewed by the Children Assessment Center in Houston. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and collected evidence.

Palmer was arrested in 2016. While he was in jail, Palmer made numerous attempts to coerce the child into changing her statement to authorities, prosecutors said.

Palmer was set to go to trial on Monday. However, he instead agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the 20-year sentence.