CLOVIS, N.M. — Police in Clovis arrested a 22-year-old man last week and accused him of arson. An official statement was released Tuesday evening.

Police said officers were called to the 500 block of East Grand Avenue for smoke seen at a residence. Officers were told someone was inside the burning building. But no one was found after the fire was put out.

Police later came to believe Isaiah Macias was responsible. He was found nearby, and officers asked him questions.

“[Macias] admitted to smoking a cigarette and throwing it on a pile of clothing in the residence,” Clovis Police said. “Macias also reported seeing some of the clothing on fire shortly after disposing of the lit cigarette.”

Macias was arrested and charged with Arson, CPD said. As of Tuesday, he remained in the Curry County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash only bond.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.