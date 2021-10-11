Man, age 28, shot and killed; police in Clovis release surveillance images of a pickup truck

CLOVIS, N.M. — Clovis Police released information and surveillance images related to a Sunday morning homicide. Police said officers were called to the 100 block of El Camino Street at about 10:40 a.m.

They found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper chest.

Police said, “The male was taken by ambulance to Plains Regional Medical Center – ER where he died of his injuries shortly after arrival.”

“The name of the victim will not be released until a time that all family has been notified,” police said.

Police also provided three images of a “vehicle of interest” that was seen in the area.

“The vehicle in question is a black, 2010 Nissan Titan Pro-4X,” police said. “[It] has a receiver hitch in the rear along with running boards. It also appears the front windows do not have tint on them.”

The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information relative to this murder contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also go to the 411-Tip page online.