Man and woman found dead in Burnet County home

BURNET COUNTY, Texas – A man and woman are found dead in a Burnet County home in what is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man and woman Monday afternoon at a residence in the Overlook subdivision in southern Burnet County.

When deputies arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man dead at the residence. Both individuals were transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Though this incident is being investigated as a suspected homicide, the investigation has not revealed any ongoing threat to the public at large. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Texas Ranger Service and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department.

If you believe you have information relevant to this investigation, you can contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080, at www.burnetsheriff.com, or by email to cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers at www.hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

Source: Burnet County Sheriff’s Office