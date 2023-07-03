CLOVIS, N.M. — On Sunday, a man admitted to shooting another man in Clovis. He was arrested and booked on three charges, according to the Clovis Police Department in a press release.

Around 9:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call for two males arguing and shots fired at apartments at 2101 W. Grand Avenue. A second caller reported a male with a gunshot wound inside the apartment, CPD said.

Ruben Mireles, 41, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD. The suspect was identified as Jessie Ruiz, 31.

Ruiz admitted to police he had an altercation with Mireles and then shot him.

According to CPD, his charges were murder in the second degree, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

Anyone with information on the active investigation was urged to call Clovis PD at 575-769-1921, use its anonymous tip line at www.police.cityofclovis.org or call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 with anonymous tips.

Editorial note: The police statement spelled the suspect’s name as Jesse Ruiz. However, the Curry County Detention booking sheet spelled his name as Jessie.