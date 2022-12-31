CLOVIS, N.M. — A man was arrested after shooting at a Clovis Police Department officer Saturday morning, according to a prese release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred just before 8:40 a.m. in the area of 11th Street and Connelly Street.

Officers were dispatched to investigate reports of shots fired in the general area, the press release said.

A CPD officer observed a male walking down an alleyway near 12th Street and Connelly Avenue and attempted to make contact with him.

“The officer described seeing the male suspect with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand. The male began running from the officer and it was reported the male suspect had shot at the pursuing officer. The officer discharged his duty weapon in response,” the press release said.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were injured during the incident, the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

The suspect was identified as Joey Gallegos, 49.

Below is a press release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced that on December 31st 2022, between 0833 and 0837 hours, Clovis Police Dispatch received several calls from the public, in reference to possible guns shots being heard in the areas of 10th and Connelly and 14th and Mitchell. Clovis Police Officers were dispatched to that general area to investigate.

On December 31st, 2022 at 0837 hours, a Clovis Police Officer observed a male wearing a yellow shirt, walking down an alleyway near 12th and Connelly heading southbound. The officer attempted to make contact with the male near 11th and Connelly. The officer described seeing the male suspect with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand. The male began running from the officer and it was reported the male suspect had shot at the pursuing officer. The officer discharged his duty weapon in response.

Neither the officer nor the suspect sustained any injuries during this encounter. The suspect was captured and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Joey Gallegos.

The Major Crimes Unit, which is a multijurisdictional unit led by the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and comprised of investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, Portales Police Department, Curry, and Roosevelt Counties was activated to investigate this incident. Any inquiries related to this incident should be directed toward the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at 575-769-2246.