CLOVIS, N.M.– The Clovis Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a Monday morning homicide, according to a press release.

Authorities identified Patrick Quinones, 21, as the person who shot Matthew Nelson, 22, at Clovis Apartment.

Nelson was found with a gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Martin Luther Kind Boulevard in Clovis. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Quinones was arrested in Garza County and was charged with Second-Degree Murder and tampering with evidence.

Clovis, NM – April 11, 2023 – On Monday, April 10, 2023, a homicide investigation began after a shooting was reported at 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Clovis, New Mexico. Officers responded to a report of gunshots and upon arrival at the apartment complex, Mathew Nelson (age 22) was found injured from a shooting. Nelson was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit; with members from the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, and Curry County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Cannon Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations are working on this investigation.

During the investigation, Patrick Quinones (age 21) was identified as a shooter in this homicide. The Garza County Sheriff’s Office located Quinones Post, Texas in the evening hours of April 10, 2023, where he was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Quinones was in the company of Tamar Johnson, who was also being sought as a possible witness to this incident.

This case is still an active investigation, and other witnesses are being sought to provide details about this shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, we ask they contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.