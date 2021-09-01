Man arrested for kidnapping, other charges in Clovis, NM

CLOVIS, New Mexico– A man was arrested for kidnapping and evading arrest in Clovis, New Mexico Monday after police accused him of taking a 1-year-old child. The mother was involved in a hit-and-run crash right before the kidnapping, according to a news release from the Clovis Police Department.

According to police, the hit-and-run incident occurred just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28. Officers were dispatched to Plains Regional Medical Center to contact a woman involved in the crash. The 37-year-old woman said she was the victim of domestic violence and the man she accused of the incident had taken her 1-year-old child, police said.

The man was later identified as Sean Omey, 26, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over Omey after he was seen leaving the hospital. Police said he drove off and evaded arrest, but they did not want to start a police chase due to the 1-year-old in the vehicle.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. the same day, police located an abandoned vehicle in the 3000 block of Las Palomas. Police confirmed the vehicle located was the same vehicle Omey fled police in.

The statement by police was not precise on how long the child was alone in the vehicle.

Police also found the 1-year-old in the abandoned vehicle and was given back to the woman.

Then, August 31, police received a tip about where Omey was located in the 3100 block of La Luz Road.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able locate Omey in a hollowed-out box spring in one of the home’s bedrooms.

Omey was arrested for kidnapping, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery against a household member, abandonment/abuse of a child and interference with communications, according to police.

Omey was being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.