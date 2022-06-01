BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man accused of making threats about placing explosives at Brownwood ISD has been identified.

Shane Vernon Bedneau, 25, of Brownwood has been charged with Terroristic Threat and was booked into the Brown County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

A press release from the Brownwood Police Department states the FBI began the investigation Tuesday around 6:00 p.m. after a suspect, later identified as Bedneau, posted a video to social media where he claimed to have placed explosive devices at a Brownwood ISD facility.

Bedneau was identified during the investigation then contacted at his place of employment. During a subsequent interview, police say Bedneau, “denied following through with the threat; indicating that he was intoxicated when he posted the video and does not want to hurt anyone.”

Law enforcement worked with school officials throughout the night to search and clear each Brownwood ISD campus. No explosive devices were found.

School did resume as normal Wednesday morning.