Man arrested in connection to Amarillo explosion Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Amarillo Police Department:

On Monday July 26 at 4:07 PM, the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a residence in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on an explosion. Fire personnel located what appeared to be explosive making material. At 4:31 PM, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the residence and the Bomb Team responded. Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 32-year-old male, was detained at the scene. Components used to make explosives were located in the alley, backyard, and residence.

APD officers began evacuating residents in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive and Lewis Lane. Bomb Team Technicians began securing evidence at the scene. Investigators have been working with our federal partners from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations-Amarillo Field Office, who bring more resources to assist in this investigation.

Erfan Salmanzadeh was arrested for Possession of Components of Explosives, Texas Penal Code 46.09, a 3rd Degree Felony. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Technicians with the APD Bomb Team will continue to investigate the scene. Traffic in the immediate area of will be affected throughout the day today.

We would like to thank the Amarillo Fire Department, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations-Amarillo Field Office, our officers who have worked tirelessly through the night, and our community for being patient with us during this investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be made at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

