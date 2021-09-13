Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Portales Saturday evening

PORTALES, N.M. — A man was arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Portales, New Mexico Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Portales Police Department, EMS was dispatched to the 1100 Block of West Fir for a stabbing victim around 9:55 p.m.

The victim, identified as Roy Courtney, 41, was transported to Roosevelt General Hospital where he later died.

As of Sunday morning, authorities had arrested Jesse Lujan, 33, of Portales, in connection to the crime.

PPD said Lujan was charged with first degree murder and remained in the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

The Portales Police Department, along with the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit were investigating the incident.

(MyHighPlains.com and KRQE.com contributed to this report.)