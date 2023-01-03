CLOVIS, N.M. — A Littlefield, Texas man was arrested following a shooting that left another man seriously injured on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Clovis, New Mexico.

According to a press release from Clovis Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive.

CPD said its dispatch center received a call about multiple gunshots in the area of Wilmington Circle and Northglen Drive.

While officers were investigating, the dispatch center received a second call from a male who told police he fired a gun in self-defense and was still in the area, the press release said.

He suspect was instructed to wait for the responding officers.

Officers then located a male lying the roadway next to a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as Oscar Trujillo, 28, was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center. He was stabilized and later transported to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Officers also located the suspect, who was identified as Ian Michael Downs, 30.

Downs was taken into custody for questioning. He was later placed under arrest and transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the press release said.

According to the Curry County Adult Detention Center records, Downs resides in Littlefield, Texas.



