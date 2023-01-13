HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.”

Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl he would pick her up. A man, later identified as Joseph Melton, was seen entering the store and immediately going to the bathroom where the girl had been told to meet.

“He was immediately arrested,” officials said.

Melton’s car was searched and officials said investigators found a 9mm pistol and marijuana inside. He was arrested for enticing a child, delivery of marijuana to a minor and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.