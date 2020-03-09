Man back from California is 1st coronavirus case near Dallas

by: The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Officials in suburban Dallas say a man who recently traveled to California has received a presumptive positive test for the new coronavirus.

The announced case Monday is the first known case of COVID-19 in North Texas and the first in Texas known to have potentially contracted the virus within the United States.

Collin County officials said in a statement that the Frisco man was in his late 30s and was in stable condition at home.

A dozen cases have been identified around Houston. 

