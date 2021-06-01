Man banging skateboard at Dallas mall sends shoppers fleeing

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say panicked shoppers rushed out of Dallas mall on Memorial Day after a man banged a skateboard on the ground in the food court and made hand gestures as if he was shooting.



Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said police got a call at 1:27 p.m. Monday reporting an active shooter at NorthPark Center.



Police said the man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.



Garcia said the man did not have a gun.



Video taken inside the mall showed shoppers rushing for exits while an alarm blared.

