ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.

According to court documents, on July 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 3600 block of Dawn Avenue to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 to report that the naked man had tried to touch a family member. The man, later identified as Agas, was being held by the family in the yard when police arrived.

Officers stated they found Agas wearing only a t-shirt. Agas was reportedly unable to answer questions when investigators asked his name and address.

The family inside the home said that Agas walked into the front yard and then opened the front door to gain entry into the home. Once inside, Agas removed his shoes, shocks, shorts, and underwear- exposing himself to children. Agas then grabbed a young girl as she walked by; she was later able to get away and ran outside to tell her parents what was happening.

Agas’ fiancé arrived after police and said he was “highly intoxicated” and then stated he has walked into other homes without permission before.

Agas was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $75,000 bond. A mugshot for Agas was not immediately available.