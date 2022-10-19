WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink.

Malik Jones

Malik Jones is charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest after police said they were sent to an apartment at 1300 Central Freeway Sunday night, October 16, 2022, for a 911 call from and information someone had a gun.

They found a woman outside the apartment who told them she lived there with Jones and their 5 kids but did not call 911, but they could go in and talk to Jones.

Jones told police he dialed 9-1-1 to check his cell phone service but his phone was now dead. Police say he sat down on a bed, then got up and went in the bathroom. Officers heard water running and glass breaking and went in to check.

They said they found a broken glass pipe in the sink and Jones’ hand was bleeding. Police put Malik in handcuffs and as they were taking him out, he refused to walk and once outside banged his head on the stairs, fell to the ground and banged his head on the sidewalk until he was restrained.

Jones was arrested in August for evading and resisting arrest and has previous arrests for evading and making a false report to police.