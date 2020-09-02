Man charged after getting entangled with roommate in barbed wire used as weapon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Police in Wichita Falls said two roommates got in an altercation that led to them getting entangled in barbed wire of a piece of art craft used as a weapon.

Dustin Westbrook, 27, was charged with assault causing bodily injury related to family violence.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Bailey about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a small man beating a child with a hammer.

However, police said the victim was the roommate and no hammer was involved.

Officers said Westbrook and his roommate were arguing when Westbrook got a piece of barbed wire craft shaped like Texas from a closet and hit his roommate with it.

Then both Westbrook and his roommate got entangled in the barbed wire.

(Information from TexomasHomepage.com)