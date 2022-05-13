HOBBS, New Mexico — A man was arrested in connection to a double-fatal crash in Hobbs, New Mexico, Sunday afternoon, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

Euden Avila, 25, was arrested Tuesday for unrelated charges. He was then charged in relation to the crash.

As of Friday, Avila was being held in the Lea County Detention Center on no bond.

Read the full release by HPD below:

On May 8th, 2022, at approximately 1640 hours, Officers with the Hobbs Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of West Victoria Lane in Hobbs in reference to a vehicle crash.

While Officers were conducting the investigation, they were notified by Dispatch of a three-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of south Dal Paso Street and east Stanolind Road in Hobbs involving the same vehicle. As Officers were responding to the intersection, they were notified via radio that the driver of the offender vehicle fled the scene on foot and headed westbound from the crash.

As Officers arrived on scene, witnesses advised that the offender was a Hispanic male wearing brown pants and a white shirt. He was allegedly covered in blood and making his way northwest. Additional Officers saturated the area in an attempt to locate the offender, however, were unsuccessful.

Hobbs EMS responded to the scene in response to the injuries reported. Both the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs where they both succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries and released.

Through investigation, the offender was positively identified as Euden Avila, 25 of Hobbs. He was taken into custody on May 10th, 2022 on unrelated charges.

While incarcerated on the unrelated charges, a warrant was obtained and served to Mr. Avila on the following charges:

• Homicide by Vehicle; Great Bodily Harm by Vehicle (2 counts) – 3rd Degree Felony

• Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury – 4th Degree Felony

Mr. Avila is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Facility with No Bond.