Man dies in Grimes County crash

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a vehicle crash on State Highway 90, 4.7 miles south of Bedias.

A 2015 Ford Pickup was traveling northbound on Monday night at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, struck a tree, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 20-year-old Lucas Lorca, of Bedias, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

This investigation is ongoing.

