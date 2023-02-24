HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after authorities said he stole a car from a Whataburger in northwest Harris County, and then fell asleep inside of it.

It happened Monday night after 11:00 p.m. at the Whataburger in the 28000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the suspect broke into the car, then stole a credit card, bought food with it, then got back into the car, ate the food and fell asleep.

Jorge Ponce, 25, was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse. His bond is set at $5,100 dollars, Constable Mark Herman said.