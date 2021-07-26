Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

Two people, including a pregnant woman, were fatally shot at a soccer park, in northwest Harris County Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. A man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that deputies arriving at the soccer park Sunday morning found a man shot to death and his girlfriend wounded.

Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Police work at a crime scene on Bayou Forest Drive after two people, including a pregnant woman, were fatally shot at a soccer park, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. A man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

