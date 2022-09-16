DALLAS — On Friday, a jury found Larry Jenkins guilty of the capital murder of former Texas Tech University basketball player Andre Emmett.

Emmett, who was 37, played for the Red Raiders from 2001 and 2004. He also played in the NBA.

Emmett was shot and killed on September 23, 2019. The shooting was captured on a home surveillance camera.

According to KXAS, a Dallas homicide detective testified that he believed Jenkins was the shooter. Two other men, Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson, also face capital murder charges.