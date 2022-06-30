FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced in Texas to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth police officer.

A Tarrant County jury sentenced 36-year-old Timothy Huff to life in prison without parole Wednesday in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death.

Timothy Huff’s stepfather Jeremiah Allen stands in the gallery of the courthouse during sentencing, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Tim Curry Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

Prosecutor Timothy Rodgers gives closing statement during sentencing for Timothy Huff Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Tim Curry Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. Huff, charged in the 2018 death of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull, was found guilty of capital murder Monday, June 27. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

Sabrina Hull, widow of slain Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull, addresses the court after the sentencing verdict for Timothy Huff Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Tim Curry Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. Huff, charged in the 2018 death Hull, was found guilty of capital murder Monday, June 27. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

The jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday.

Prosecutors say Huff didn’t shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed.