Man held on arson charges after Texas courthouse fire

Image of Nicholas Miller from McClennan County Sheriff’s Office via the AP

WACO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a fire that destroyed all but the outer rock walls of a 111-year-old Texas courthouse is being held on arson charges.

(Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden via AP)

Nicholas Miller, who remained jailed Tuesday, was arrested Friday morning after leading authorities on a chase. The fire started Thursday night at the Mason County Courthouse, and an official said the person suspected in the courthouse fire was also suspected of setting another blaze at a home.

Miller is currently held in the McLennan County jail on two counts of arson, burglary of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest.