Man impersonating Travis County deputy and pulling people over, TCSO says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says a man is pretending to be a deputy and pulling people over for not following the stay-at-home ordinance.

Several people contacted deputies today saying the man was driving a large, unmarked black SUV — possibly a Tahoe or an Escalade.

They say he walked up to the back bumper of their cars but refused to get any closer.

When the drivers attempted to show identification, the man refused to look at it and ordered them to go home immediately.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that anyone making a traffic stop will be in a fully marked vehicle and wearing a uniform.

They will come to the window and will always accept ID.

If something feels off, turn your hazard lights on and call 911 to verify with dispatch that it is a real officer trying to pull you over.