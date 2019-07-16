Man in custody in connection to death of Olney teacher

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) – A suspect has been charged with murder and booked into the Young County Jail Tuesday morning and the Young County Sheriff confirms it is in connection to the death of Olney teacher Manuela Allen.

According to the jail log, Julius Orion Mullins, 18, is charged with murder and he has three other previous arrests this year, including tampering with identification numbers or personal property.

Bond has not been set on the murder charge according to the jail log.

Sheriff Travis Babcock has not identified the suspect but said the suspect was arrested about 2 a.m. Tuesday.