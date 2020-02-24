Man involved in fatal New Mexico rollover taken to Lubbock hospital

Eddy County, NM – This is a press release from the New Mexico State Police.

On February 24, 2020 at around 6:52 a.m. the New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal rollover crash on US Highway 82 at about mile post 140 east of Artesia, near Maljamar.

The initial investigation indicates a 2005 GMC pickup truck, driven by Jegar Atchinson (43) of Cedar Hill, TX was travelling east on US 82. For unknown reason, the GMC left the roadway and rolled. Atchinson sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The passenger in the GMC, a twenty-two-year-old Texas man was airlifted from the scene to a Lubbock Hospital.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and it appears seatbelts were not properly worn. The passengers name, medical condition, and hospital information will not be immediately released by State Police. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is currently available.