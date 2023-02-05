HOBBS, N.M. — Anthony Baca, 26, of Hobbs was arrested and accused of hitting and killing two pedestrians Friday evening.

The Hobbs Fire Department and EMS responded to the 600 block West Apache Drive just after 6:00 p.m. A witness said a vehicle hit the pedestrians later identified as Joshua Jackson, 33, of Hobbs and Octavia Throssel, 27, of California along with their dog.

Jackson and Throssel both died at the scene. The fate of the dog was not described by Hobbs Police in a statement.

“Our officers and detectives worked diligently through the night in an attempt to find the suspected driver,” Hobbs Police said. Using surveillance video and social media, police located a truck that might be involved. The company that owned the truck said an employee on Saturday, later identified as Baca, reported being in a traffic accident.

Police asked Baca to come to the police department. During an interview he confirmed he was driving in the area that he might have hit a dog or deer.

“Baca stated he was worried about the damage to the truck because he had not been with the company very long and ‘had to get the truck home,’” police said. “When Mr. Baca told detectives that when he awoke the morning after the incident, he saw posts on social media concerning the incident and knew he had to speak with police.”

He was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter – 4th Degree Felony (2 counts); Tampering with Evidence – 4th Degree Felony; Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury – 4th Degree Felony; Cruelty to Animals – Misdemeanor; and Careless Driving – Misdemeanor.

As of Sunday, Baca was held in jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Hobbs PD dispatch at (575) 397-9265 or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.