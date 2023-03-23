HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Valley man linked to the weapon used to kill and kidnap U.S. citizens in Matamoros has waived his right to a preliminary examination, records indicate.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Roberto Lugardo Moreno of Harlingen, admitted to purchasing this and other firearms for individuals that he knew were going to provide them to a Gulf Cartel figure in Mexico, according to a criminal complaint.

On March 14, Homeland Security investigators in Harlingen learned that the same AR-style pistol had been recovered by Mexican authorities and linked to the murders and kidnappings of U.S. citizens on March 3 in Matamoros.

Lugardo Moreno filed the waiver for a preliminary examination Thursday.

He is being held without bond, records show.