AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).”

According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an “Illegal Gambling Business.” This comes after an investigation conducted by officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations uncovered a number of illegal gambling within the Texas Panhandle, including operations in Childress, Quanah, Shamrock and Memphis, Texas.

According to Clary’s factual resume, officials said that as early as 2017, Clary, “acting in concert with other persons known and unknown to the United States, did knowingly conduct, finance, manage, supervise and direct an illegal gambling operation.” In early 2018, the documents said that undercover officers with the Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations observed electronic slot machines in operation at the Red Room Gambling Room in Childress, getting paid cash for their winnings.

From July 2018 to October 2018, officers observed Clary at the Red Room Gambling Room and make stops at other gambling rooms in Quanah, Shamrock and Memphis, Texas. Undercover officers also were paid cash for their winnings at those operations. Officials said in the documents that employees of the gambling rooms told officers that Clary operated, managed and oversaw the rooms, teaching employees how to operate the rooms and how to pick up money from the rooms on a weekly basis.

According to the documents, officers executed a search warrant on Clary’s home in Piedmont, Oklahoma, locating profit sheets from the Red Room Gambling Room along with other ledgers.

According to the plea agreement, which accompanied Clary’s factual resume filed on Tuesday, the maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court officials can impose include:

Imprisonment for a period not to exceed five years;

A fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not more than three years;

Restitution to victims or to the community, which is mandatory under the law;

Forfeiture of property.

According to the plea agreement documents, the forfeiture of property includes:

$12,190 seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from the Lucky Arrow Game Room in Quanah;

$39, 084 seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from Clary’s vehicle located at the Red Room Gambling Room in Childress;

$2,001 seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from the Ruby Red Game Room in Memphis;

$8,768 seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from the Texas Tea Game Room in Muleshoe;

$6,508 seized on Jan. 26 from the Derrick Game Room in Pampa;

$1,490 seized on Jan. 26 from another address in Pampa;

$159,070 seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from an address in Piedmont, Oklahoma;

$12,107 seized on Aug. 30, 2018 from a bank account;

$386,688 seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from another address in Piedmont, Oklahoma;

101 motherboards seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from electronic eight-liner slot machines from the above locations;

37 SD cards and 13 hard drives seized on Jan. 26, 2021 from the above locations.

According to court documents, Clary’s re-arraignment hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Amarillo Federal Court.