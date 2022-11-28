ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cash register from Dollar General was robbed Sunday in Alton, according to the police department.

The store’s surveillance camera showed a man wearing a black-hooded sweater, light blue pants and white shoes entering the store and going straight to the register. The man demanded money while holding what appeared to be a black handgun, police said.

Police responded at about 7:06 p.m. to the Dollar General store at 3405 E. Main Avenue.

The man took the entire cash tray and left on foot, possibly northbound on Glasscock Boulevard, police said.